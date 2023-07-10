IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Teen girl missing for two weeks was found at a military base, raging floodwaters in New York and Logan Paul's energy drink could be investigated

  • Iowa Republicans to hold first 2024 presidential caucus

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    President Biden visits U.K. ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Meta’s Threads becomes most rapidly downloaded app in history

    04:18

  • How Lequimbi could slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease

    03:41

  • U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June

    03:08

  • Officials clarify where cocaine was found in the White House

    04:13

  • Former U.S. officials held secret talks with Russia about ending war in Ukraine

    03:51

  • NYC law requires companies to prove A.I. hiring software is not racist or sexist

    02:08

  • Thousands of flights canceled or delayed amid extreme weather

    03:39

  • U.S. Navy prevented Iranian warships from seizing two oil tankers in international waters

    03:27

  • Deadly Russia missile strike hits civilian infrastructure in western Ukraine

    03:54

  • Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

    03:31

  • New details on Mar-a-Lago classified documents search warrant emerge

    04:15

  • Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank

    03:44

  • NAACP challenges legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

    02:52

  • King Charles III marks second coronation in Scotland

    02:59

  • Prigozhin appears to call for support after rebellion against Moscow

    03:49

  • Thousands of Southern California hotel workers on strike

    02:26

  • How online scammers are luring victims with romantic relationships

    03:31

  • Kevin Spacey sexual offense trial underway in London

    04:12

NBC News NOW

President Biden visits U.K. ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

04:57

President Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in at Downing Street in London to discuss the war in Ukraine ahead of a key NATO summit in Lithuania. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald has the details. July 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Iowa Republicans to hold first 2024 presidential caucus

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    President Biden visits U.K. ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Meta’s Threads becomes most rapidly downloaded app in history

    04:18

  • How Lequimbi could slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease

    03:41

  • U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June

    03:08

  • Officials clarify where cocaine was found in the White House

    04:13
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All