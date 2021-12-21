President Biden welcomes German shepherd puppy to White House
The president and first lady have welcomed a new family member to the White House, a three-month-old German shepherd named Commander. The puppy was a birthday gift from President Biden’s brother after the first family mourned the loss of Champ, their previous German shepherd, six months ago. Dec. 21, 2021
