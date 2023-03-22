IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden awards 2021 National Medals of the Arts and Humanities in star-studded ceremony

    President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

    Grand jury to decide on possible Trump indictment

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

  • Biden signs bill to declassify Covid origins intelligence

  • Biden issues first veto of presidency to block new investment rule

  • Grand jury weighs possible Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels hush money payment

  • Can a teacher detect if students are using artificial intelligence?

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns

  • How UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse is impacting bank shares

  • French President Macron faces no-confidence vote over pension reforms

  • Chinese President Xi arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with President Putin

  • Kevin McCarthy slams investigation into Trump but calls for calm among supporters

  • Trump claims he expects to be indicted over 2016 hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels

  • DeSantis looks to revoke Miami hotel liquor license over drag show

  • Florida and Kentucky introduce bans on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

  • White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident

  • How social media is impacting mental health among teens

  • Six months of protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

Chinese President Xi Jinping has left Russia after a series of high-profile meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which sent a direct message to the West about the relationship between the two countries. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer explains how the trip could be a message to the West amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. March 22, 2023

