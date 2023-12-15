IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela meet to discuss territorial dispute

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the Israeli hospital dedicated to the rehab of soldiers injured since Hamas’ October 7 attack

    01:47

  • Putin says there will be peace when ‘we achieve our goals’

    01:54

  • U.S. tells Israel to end large-scale ground offensive in Gaza, two sources say

    04:09

  • Polish Hanukkah candles relit after far-right fire extinguisher incident

    01:20

  • Martin Fletcher speaks about if there can be peace in Israel and Gaza

    03:54

  • Putin asked what advice would he give to his younger self

    00:49

  • WATCH: Putin quizzed about AI and body doubles by his apparent deepfake

    00:57

  • Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce

    02:26

  • Putin defends government's supply record to the Ukrainian front line

    01:24

  • Bombardment of Khan Younis is so intense not all wounded can be rescued, medics say

    01:03

  • Putin says there is no comparison between Gaza and Ukraine conflicts

    00:47

  • Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela to meet over territorial dispute

    02:38

  • ‘Maduro is an outlaw’ Guyana President Irfaan Ali speaks out against Venezuela

    09:50

  • Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

    01:54

  • Video shows child’s body carried through Gaza floodwater

    00:22

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

    04:02

  • Dozens injured as Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment for a second time this week

    01:00

  • COP28 climate talks end in agreement to transition away from fossil fuels

    01:19

  • Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank

    00:41

NBC News NOW

Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela meet to discuss territorial dispute

03:29

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali and President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro met face-to-face to discuss the oil-rich territory Essequibo. Maduro claims that the territory belongs to Venezuela, while Irfaan Ali says Essequibo belongs to Guyana. Dec. 15, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela meet to discuss territorial dispute

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the Israeli hospital dedicated to the rehab of soldiers injured since Hamas’ October 7 attack

    01:47

  • Putin says there will be peace when ‘we achieve our goals’

    01:54

  • U.S. tells Israel to end large-scale ground offensive in Gaza, two sources say

    04:09

  • Polish Hanukkah candles relit after far-right fire extinguisher incident

    01:20

  • Martin Fletcher speaks about if there can be peace in Israel and Gaza

    03:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All