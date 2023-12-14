IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela to meet over territorial dispute

02:38

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro are scheduled to meet over a century-long territorial dispute. The meeting will be about Venezuela's interest in Essequibo, an oil-rich territory that belongs to Guyana.Dec. 14, 2023

