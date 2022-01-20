Pressure is on for Covid test manufacturers to meet demand
The Biden Administration has promised delivery of one billion free Covid-19 tests after Americas were struggling to get a hold of at-home tests during the Omicron surge. NBC News’ Jo Ling Kent reports how the government and manufacturers will be able to meet that demand as the website to access the tests has gone live. Jan. 20, 2022
