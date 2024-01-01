Previewing new laws set to take effect in 2024

- Now Playing
Previewing new laws set to take effect in 202402:58
- UP NEXT
Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported03:16
Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to hear Trump primary eligibility case05:48
Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity04:29
U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq02:20
Egypt draws up plan to end the Israel-Hamas war06:15
Records released by House GOP show Biden emailed Hunter Biden’s business associate in 201403:47
How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’04:38
Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant02:59
NBC's Morning News Now looks back at the biggest stories of 202305:15
White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps02:29
Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court04:16
Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade03:22
Giuliani sued again by Georgia election workers for remarks after verdict03:25
Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine03:48
Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza04:13
Mark Meadows appeals ruling to move Georgia election case to federal court04:23
Jury deliberations continue in Giuliani defamation trial03:41
Tips on how to handle holiday season stress04:08
Broadway musical ‘Harmony’ tells the story of the Comedian Harmonists05:00
- Now Playing
Previewing new laws set to take effect in 202402:58
- UP NEXT
Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported03:16
Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to hear Trump primary eligibility case05:48
Tensions in Middle East rise as Iranian-backed militants increase military activity04:29
U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq02:20
Egypt draws up plan to end the Israel-Hamas war06:15
Play All