NBC News NOW

Prigozhin appears to call for support after rebellion against Moscow

03:49

A new voice message that appears to be from the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, calling for support has been posted on Telegram just over a week after the group’s rebellion against Moscow. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella reports from Poltava, Ukraine. July 5, 2023

