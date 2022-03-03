The Texas primary recently got underway as it is the first primary of the 2022 season. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the primary political correspondent for the Texas Tribune, Patrick Svitek, for more context on the races. March 3, 2022
Now Playing
Primary season gets underway starting in Texas
07:15
UP NEXT
Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court
03:46
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families
03:00
Ukrainian refugee shares her harrowing journey of escape from Kharkiv
03:13
Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California
03:21
A closer look at Russian oligarchs as DOJ launches new task force 'KleptoCapture'