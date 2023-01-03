Prince Harry speaks on stepping away from palace ahead of memoir release

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prince Harry is speaking out in a “60 Minutes” sit down in his first U.S. television interview before the release of his upcoming autobiography “Spare.” NBC News’ Tom Llamas is joined by Vanity Fair writer Erin Vanderhoof to discuss the prince’s decision to step away from the royal family while still garnering mass media attention through interviews and his Netflix docuseries. Jan. 3, 2023

