NBC News NOW

Prince Harry testifies against British tabloid’s ‘unlawful information gathering’

02:07

Prince Harry took the stand in a London courtroom, testifying in his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, who the duke claims used "unlawful information gathering" against him for decades. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald breaks down the main takeaways from Prince Harry’s testimony and how attorneys for the Mirror Group Newspapers are responding to his allegations. June 6, 2023

