Principal Recovery Network releases guide to help schools after experiencing shootings 

Highland Park shooting survivors thank hospital staff who came to the rescue01:33
IRS commissioner ordering safety review after social media threats01:44
Uvalde school police chief fired in response to mass shooting01:45
5 million people under flood watch across Gulf Coast01:29
- Now Playing
Principal Recovery Network releases guide to help schools after experiencing shootings04:37
- UP NEXT
California will require all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 203504:54
Rescue team evacuates children from Mississippi daycare after heavy flooding00:54
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment01:37
Arkansas deputy in violent arrest video faces more accusations02:02
Bodycam footage shows weapons cache found at N.J. hospital02:13
Kobe Bryant honored in lights on Santa Monica pier00:35
Uvalde school police chief fired after intense public debate01:43
Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M in Kobe Bryant crash photos trial00:55
LA County to pay $31 million over Kobe Bryant crash photos00:27
How U.S. student loan debt became a $1.7 trillion dollar problem02:52
Psychedelic drug could help treat addictions, study shows03:45
30 years after Hurricane Andrew, survivors still shocked by the devastation01:29
New footage released of man attempting to breach FBI field office01:28
Teachers in Columbus, Ohio strike for third day01:32
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi01:26
Highland Park shooting survivors thank hospital staff who came to the rescue01:33
IRS commissioner ordering safety review after social media threats01:44
Uvalde school police chief fired in response to mass shooting01:45
5 million people under flood watch across Gulf Coast01:29
- Now Playing
Principal Recovery Network releases guide to help schools after experiencing shootings04:37
- UP NEXT
California will require all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 203504:54
Play All