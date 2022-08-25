IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Principal Recovery Network releases guide to help schools after experiencing shootings 

The Principal Recovery Network is a non-partisan group of current and former principals who have experienced gun violence at their schools. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the organization is now releasing a collection of best practices to help other school leaders dealing with the aftermath of on-campus shootings. Aug. 25, 2022

