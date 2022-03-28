IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Private equity firms increasingly going into health care

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    White House unveils 2023 budget proposal including billionaire minimum tax income

    05:10

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:11

  • Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

    02:24

  • Trump's influence on Georgia conservatives may be waning

    04:17

  • Alabama Amazon warehouse could become first to unionize for company

    03:49

  • Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    02:24

  • How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog

    03:15

  • Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership

    07:22

  • Fentanyl crisis increasingly impacting children in U.S.

    03:27

  • Body camera footage shows moments following Florida tiger attack

    01:59

  • Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces

    03:18

  • How UNICEF's humanitarian effort is helping Ukraine

    04:55

  • Cyber security expert says Ukrainian hackers are breaking into Russian networks 

    04:25

  • Women in Hollywood speak on representation within the industry

    04:03

  • McCarthy on Rep. Fortenberry: 'When someone is convicted, it's time to resign'

    01:32

  • Tutors in high demand as students try to adjust from remote learning

    02:17

  • Biden addresses U.S. troops stationed in Poland: 'We're at an inflection point'

    08:15

  • White House to allow asylum officers to determine whether immigrants can stay in U.S.

    02:40

NBC News NOW

Private equity firms increasingly going into health care

05:14

The number of Americans headed to emergency rooms is on the rise, with one 2017 study finding these visits cost Americans over 76 billion dollars every year. An NBC News investigation found that private equity firms are investing with the goal of increasing profits, according to critics, sometimes at the expense of patients. March 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Private equity firms increasingly going into health care

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    White House unveils 2023 budget proposal including billionaire minimum tax income

    05:10

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:11

  • Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

    02:24

  • Trump's influence on Georgia conservatives may be waning

    04:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All