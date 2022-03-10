Professional soccer player documents journey through Ukraine on TikTok
03:24
Communication issues are just one of the many obstacles people fleeing the violence in Ukraine have to face. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with a professional soccer player who was able to document his escape from the war zone through TikTok. March 10, 2022
Now Playing
Professional soccer player documents journey through Ukraine on TikTok
03:24
UP NEXT
Videos appear to show school staffers pinning down students
03:36
Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.
03:27
Daring operation rescues surrogate twins from Ukraine
02:19
Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor