IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Progressive Democrats in Oregon seek to unseat congressman backed by national party

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Bipartisan Senate group considers changes to 1887 Electoral Count Act

    03:36

  • DeSantis signs law to establish election fraud unit in Florida

    02:57

  • Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

    03:47

  • How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

    04:58

  • Newly released video shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    03:13

  • Text messages detail Trump administration’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:58

  • Former President Trump found in contempt of court over subpoenaed documents

    02:50

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

    05:11

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

  • 'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

    05:24

  • Officers reunite with family after dramatic fire rescue caught on camera

    02:04

  • Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  • Deadly fires continue out West, early in wildfire season

    01:48

  • Texas mother Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution, case to be reviewed

    03:39

  • Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter

    02:32

  • Workers at second Staten Island Amazon facility set to hold union vote

    05:15

  • Twitter's board considering Elon Musk’s $46.5 billion offer, according to reports

    00:29

  • Social media rallies behind Johnny Depp in defamation trial

    03:56

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

NBC News NOW

Progressive Democrats in Oregon seek to unseat congressman backed by national party

02:59

Local progressive Democrats in Oregon are seeking to unseat Rep. Kurt Schrader who has the backing of the national party, including President Biden. NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald has details.April 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Progressive Democrats in Oregon seek to unseat congressman backed by national party

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Bipartisan Senate group considers changes to 1887 Electoral Count Act

    03:36

  • DeSantis signs law to establish election fraud unit in Florida

    02:57

  • Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

    03:47

  • How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

    04:58

  • Newly released video shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    03:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All