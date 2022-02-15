Prosecution argues race played key role in death of Ahmaud Arbery during killer’s federal trial
01:49
The first day of testimony began in the federal hate crime trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers. The prosecution argued that all three defendants attacked Arbery because he was Black. The defense argued that the men were motivated by their concerns over crime in the area, not skin color. Feb. 15, 2022
