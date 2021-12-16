Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses
04:35
Share this -
copied
The prosecution in the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with the shooting death of Daunte Wright, is expected to rest after seven days of emotional testimony. NBC News’ Ron Allen breaks down the state’s case and who the defense could call on to testify. Dec. 16, 2021
Why cryptocurrencies and stocks are becoming popular holiday gifts
04:11
Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case
02:11
Now Playing
Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses
04:35
UP NEXT
More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee
02:42
Author and activist bell hooks dies at age 69
02:13
Board upholds firing of officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor