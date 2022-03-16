Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings
03:31
The top prosecutor in Chicago announces that there will be no charges for the police officers involved in two high-profile deadly shootings including the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo nearly a year ago. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has more details on the story. March 16, 2022
Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters
03:50
Now Playing
Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings
03:31
UP NEXT
90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign
01:54
Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany
02:38
D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’
05:41
How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you