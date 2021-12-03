Prosecutor details charges against parents of Michigan school shooting suspect
05:45
Share this -
copied
Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that the parents of the suspect involved in the Michigan school shooting are charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter. She went into detail about how their investigation led to the conclusion the parents bore some responsibility for the shooting at Oxford High School.Dec. 3, 2021
New report reveals California as biggest consumer of oil drilled from Ecuador
08:27
Prosecutor details charges against parents of Michigan school shooting suspect
05:45
Day five of Maxwell trial: Defense fights claims made by former Epstein employee about accusers
04:24
Biden: November jobs report shows 'historic drop in unemployment'
01:41
California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
04:36
‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Alexa helps with chores and McDonald’s brings back vanilla custard holiday pie