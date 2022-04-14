IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fighting to preserve Black baseball history 75 years after Jackie Robinson integrated MLB

    05:18

  • Texas governor sends buses of undocumented migrants to D.C.

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Prosecutor tells jury not to consider Trump's behavior when deciding verdict for Jan. 6 rioter

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Cuba Gooding, Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching

    00:22

  • DeSantis signs abortion restriction bill in Florida

    00:33

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

    01:02

  • Democrats consider overhauling primary schedule, removing Iowa as first state

    02:25

  • Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

    03:03

  • Breaking down how NYPD found Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James

    03:51

  • Yelp to cover U.S. employees’ out of state abortion travel costs

    04:17

  • Grace Bastidas becomes first woman of color to edit Parents Magazine

    04:16

  • Biden to push ‘Building a Better America’ plan to ease inflation rates

    03:23

  • Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’

    05:28

  • Why the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect is not facing terrorism charges

    03:37

  • Mexican truckers protest Texas Gov. Abbott's security measures at border

    02:11

  • California woman who lied about kidnapping appears in court ahead of guilty plea

    02:31

  • Teen charged with two sexual assaults pleads guilty to lesser crimes, faces no jail time

    04:28

  • Nonprofit group helps support orphanages across Ukraine

    10:44

  • What exactly constitutes a 'genocide'?

    02:56

  • Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in U.S.

    03:44

NBC News NOW

Prosecutor tells jury not to consider Trump's behavior when deciding verdict for Jan. 6 rioter

02:25

A federal prosecutor has told the jury not to consider former President Trump's behavior as they decide the guilt of a man who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot. Dustin Thompson had argued the former president had "approved" the assault on the Capitol. NBC's Ryan Reilly has details.April 14, 2022

  • Fighting to preserve Black baseball history 75 years after Jackie Robinson integrated MLB

    05:18

  • Texas governor sends buses of undocumented migrants to D.C.

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Prosecutor tells jury not to consider Trump's behavior when deciding verdict for Jan. 6 rioter

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Cuba Gooding, Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching

    00:22

  • DeSantis signs abortion restriction bill in Florida

    00:33

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All