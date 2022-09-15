IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prosecutors request new trial in 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed murder case

    02:08
NBC News NOW

Prosecutors request new trial in 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed murder case

02:08

Baltimore prosecutors are requesting a new trial for Adnan Syed who was convicted for the murder of his former girlfriend and high school classmate Hae Min Lee. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how the defense is now saying the prosecution failed to disclose key evidence that could have prevented his conviction. Sept. 15, 2022

    Prosecutors request new trial in 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed murder case

    02:08
