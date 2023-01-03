IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Prosecutors set up FTX task force to aid victims of collapse

03:53

A new FTX task force in New York is focusing on trying to get money back to people who lost out when the cryptocurrency trading platform collapsed. NBC News’ Brian Cheung spoke to one investor who says he's now looking at a very tight year because of the losses following the FTX implosion. Jan. 3, 2023

