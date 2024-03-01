IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prosecutors signal alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira will plead guilty
Prosecutors signal alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira will plead guilty

Prosecutors are signaling that the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking thousands of classified documents is expected to change his plea to guilty. Jack Teixeira, 22, pleaded not guilty in June to six federal charges of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.March 1, 2024

