IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Protestors demonstrate across NRA convention in Houston

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde victim's family moved to Texas in search of a 'safer place'

    01:29

  • Four arrested, classes canceled after 'credible' Texas school threat

    01:41

  • 'Are we next?': Virginia students rally for new gun laws following Texas shooting

    01:47

  • Ohio students demand new gun laws in wake of Texas shooting

    01:28

  • Texas students express frustrations about school shootings after Uvalde

    03:33

  • Parents question officers’ response to Uvalde school shooting

    06:53

  • Trauma surgeon shares experience of treating Uvalde victims

    01:30

  • Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

    02:34

  • Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

    01:57

  • Meghan Markle pays respects at scene of Texas school shooting

    01:03

  • How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting

    02:50

  • NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting

    01:32

  • Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

    04:23

  • Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

    05:05

  • Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender

    01:57

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

    08:12

  • Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

    08:51

  • Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre

    01:32

NBC News NOW

Protestors demonstrate across NRA convention in Houston

05:11

The National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston is underway with former President Trump expected to speak. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster reports from outside the convention center as gun control advocates are protesting for gun reform.May 27, 2022

  • 'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Protestors demonstrate across NRA convention in Houston

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde victim's family moved to Texas in search of a 'safer place'

    01:29

  • Four arrested, classes canceled after 'credible' Texas school threat

    01:41

  • 'Are we next?': Virginia students rally for new gun laws following Texas shooting

    01:47

  • Ohio students demand new gun laws in wake of Texas shooting

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All