Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • What the future of abortion rights in Wyoming could look like

    06:12

  • Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:34

  • Biden awards soccer star Megan Rapinoe Presidential Medal of Freedom

    02:24

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    02:23

  • President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of Honor

    01:54

  • Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

    03:54

  • U.S. braces for influx of people considering adoption following Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:22

  • Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

    03:55

  • Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

    04:16

  • ‘Outrageous behavior’: Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

    06:22

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court wraps up historic term

    05:01

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in to the Supreme Court

    02:12

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    04:54

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

    05:19

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Justice Breyer retires

    01:51

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone

    02:58

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to step down from Supreme Court Thursday

    00:46

  • Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

    06:21

  • Fmr. White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony unveiled ‘very serious concerns’

    08:55

NBC News NOW

Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

05:48

One year after Cuba’s largest protests since Fidel Castro took control in 1959, many demonstrators still remain in prison for charges of sabotage, public disorder, and sedition. NBC News’ Morgan Radford reports on how the protests were a partial catalyst for the most recent wave of Cuban migration. July 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • What the future of abortion rights in Wyoming could look like

    06:12

  • Biden awards 17 Americans with Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:34

  • Biden awards soccer star Megan Rapinoe Presidential Medal of Freedom

    02:24

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    02:23

  • President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of Honor

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All