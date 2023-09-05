IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel

02:06

Protests between rival political factions of Eritreans turned violent as groups faced off with lumber and pieces of rocks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the protests and suggested those that took part to be deported. NBC News' Matt Bradley.Sept. 5, 2023

