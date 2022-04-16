IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting 

03:09

Protests continued in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya was fatally shot by an officer during a traffic stop. More demonstrations are expected to come as calls for justice ignite across the city. Warning: Some viewers may find the following images disturbing. April 16, 2022

