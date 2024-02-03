Protests erupt in Argentina over proposed economic bill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thousands took to the streets in Argentina to protest a controversial economic bill. The bill, introduced by President Javier Milei, is a reform plan that would drastically deregulate the country's economy. Feb. 3, 2024

