Psaki: WH internal investigation found Eric Lander’s behavior was ‘inappropriate’
The top science adviser to the White House, Eric Lander, resigned after a White House review found that he mistreated staff. Press secretary Jen Psaki said once it was made clear to Lander he could no longer lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy effectively, he resigned.Feb. 8, 2022
