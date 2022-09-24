IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Low income countries bear brunt of climate change

    07:55
  • Now Playing

    Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda

    03:25

  • Wildland firefighters struggle to keep up with raging wildfires

    03:32

  • Hurricane Fiona pummels Bermuda as new storm brews in the Gulf

    04:11

  • Bermuda hunkers down as Hurricane Fiona approaches

    00:56

  • Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

    03:05

  • Families without flood insurance struggle to rebuild homes

    04:42

  • Hurricane Fiona moves north after becoming a category 4 storm

    01:45

  • Angelina Jolie says Pakistan's catastrophic floods 'a real wake-up call' on climate change

    01:25

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4

    03:01

  • Hurricane Fiona intensifies, carves deadly path through Caribbean

    03:53

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm

    03:37

  • FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after island left without power, running water 

    05:17

  • Hurricane Fiona intensifies to category 3, devastates Puerto Rico

    04:03

  • Deadly typhoon pummels Japan with ferocious winds, record rainfall

    00:47

  • Lessons learned from Hurricane Maria as Fiona hits Puerto Rico

    06:33

  • Hurricane Fiona tears through Dominican Republic leaving houses, power lines down

    02:20

  • Hurricane Fiona aims for Dominican Republic after leaving Puerto Rico with high floodwaters, blackouts

    04:44

NBC News NOW

Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona

04:12

Puerto Rico is now on the path to recovery after Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the weekend leaving only devastation in its path. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports on how many residents on the island are facing a lack of major resources like power and water. Sept. 24, 2022

  • Low income countries bear brunt of climate change

    07:55
  • Now Playing

    Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda

    03:25

  • Wildland firefighters struggle to keep up with raging wildfires

    03:32

  • Hurricane Fiona pummels Bermuda as new storm brews in the Gulf

    04:11

  • Bermuda hunkers down as Hurricane Fiona approaches

    00:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All