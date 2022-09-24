Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona

Low income countries bear brunt of climate change07:55
- Now Playing
Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona04:12
- UP NEXT
Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda03:25
Wildland firefighters struggle to keep up with raging wildfires03:32
Hurricane Fiona pummels Bermuda as new storm brews in the Gulf04:11
Bermuda hunkers down as Hurricane Fiona approaches00:56
Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction03:05
Families without flood insurance struggle to rebuild homes04:42
Hurricane Fiona moves north after becoming a category 4 storm01:45
Angelina Jolie says Pakistan's catastrophic floods 'a real wake-up call' on climate change01:25
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 403:01
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, carves deadly path through Caribbean03:53
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm03:37
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after island left without power, running water05:17
Hurricane Fiona intensifies to category 3, devastates Puerto Rico04:03
Deadly typhoon pummels Japan with ferocious winds, record rainfall00:47
Lessons learned from Hurricane Maria as Fiona hits Puerto Rico06:33
Hurricane Fiona tears through Dominican Republic leaving houses, power lines down02:20
Hurricane Fiona aims for Dominican Republic after leaving Puerto Rico with high floodwaters, blackouts04:44
Low income countries bear brunt of climate change07:55
- Now Playing
Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona04:12
- UP NEXT
Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda03:25
Wildland firefighters struggle to keep up with raging wildfires03:32
Hurricane Fiona pummels Bermuda as new storm brews in the Gulf04:11
Bermuda hunkers down as Hurricane Fiona approaches00:56
Play All