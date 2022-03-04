IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Puerto Ricans protest the privatization of public beaches
In Puerto Rico, local residents are protesting the privatization of public beaches. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez reports on how the beaches are being bought out by wealthy foreign developers. March 4, 2022
Puerto Ricans protest the privatization of public beaches04:19
