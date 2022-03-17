Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring
03:22
Puerto Rico has formally exited bankruptcy, completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history seven years after it announced it was unable to pay its debts. NBC News’ Nicole Acevedo breaks down how restructuring could impact Puerto Ricans. March 17, 2022
Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees
03:29
Now Playing
Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring
03:22
UP NEXT
Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels
05:04
Covid cases surge in China and Europe
03:36
Two British-Iranian dual citizens released by Iran
02:51
Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia