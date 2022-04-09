IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

    04:25
NBC News NOW

Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

04:25

The campaign for a 4-day work week gains momentum after "The Great Resignation" saw 47 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021 due to burnout. According to 4 Day Week Global, 63% of businesses say a shorter week made it easier to attract and retain talent and 78% of employees claimed they were happier.  April 9, 2022

    Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

    04:25
