Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister
03:05
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won his fourth term as the country’s leader over the weekend following an election that was “marred by the absence of a level playing field,” according to a group of international election observers. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Budapest, Hungary. April 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination
04:00
Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war
03:49
Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting
03:42
'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting
02:21
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine