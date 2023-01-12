IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report

    04:38
  • Now Playing

    Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • New York City nurses end strike after reaching deal with state nurses association

    03:02

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

    03:06

  • Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found

    04:19

  • How Golden Globes addressed ‘justified’ criticism over lack of diversity

    05:17

  • Two House Democrats ask Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

    03:44

  • FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

    03:30

  • Biden returns to Washington amid DOJ review of found classified documents

    06:48

  • FAA pauses all domestic flight departures amid system outage

    05:17

  • Thousands of NYC nurses enter second day of strikes over pay, staffing

    04:10

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:26

  • Biden to meet with leaders of Mexico, Canada at ‘Three Amigos’ summit

    04:40

  • Brazilian authorities detain 1,500 people after attack on government buildings

    03:44

  • House Republicans approve rules package days after McCarthy elected to speaker

    03:28

  • DOJ reviews classified documents found at think tank tied to Biden

    03:27

  • Millions in California under weather alert as ‘much more rain coming,’ officials say

    04:41

  • Thousands of New York City nurses strike over pay, staffing

    02:04

NBC News NOW

Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

04:24

Ukraine is preparing for a major Russian offensive after President Putin appointed General Valery Gerasimov to lead the “special military operation” in Ukraine, replacing the previous commander after just three months. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Kyiv. Jan. 12, 2023

  • Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report

    04:38
  • Now Playing

    Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • New York City nurses end strike after reaching deal with state nurses association

    03:02

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

    03:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All