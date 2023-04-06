IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin berates incoming U.S. ambassador over war in Ukraine

NBC News NOW

Putin berates incoming U.S. ambassador over war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin took aim at the U.S. and Europe during a ceremony welcoming new ambassadors to Moscow, blaming Washington for escalating the war in Ukraine. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Kyiv. April 6, 2023

    Putin berates incoming U.S. ambassador over war in Ukraine

