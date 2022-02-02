Putin blames U.S. for Ukraine tension but open to diplomatic solution
Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on tensions along the border with Ukraine, blaming the U.S. for the ongoing crisis but also signaling he’s still open to a diplomatic solution. NBC News’ Matt Bradley and Carol Lee explain how Ukrainian soldiers are preparing for a possible invasion and what diplomatic path the U.S. is looking to take to avoid conflict. Feb. 2, 2022
