IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms

    02:44

  • ‘He forgot his roots’: New England Patriots fans react to Tom Brady’s retirement

    03:49

  • Explainer: Is Covid entering an endemic stage?

    02:41
  • Now Playing

    Putin blames U.S. for Ukraine tension but open to diplomatic solution

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    New York Times buys game ‘Wordle’ in a seven-figure deal

    07:17

  • Whoopi Goldberg apologizes after her Holocaust statements causes outrage

    03:22

  • Eight-year-old author sneaks his book onto library shelves

    02:19

  • Another journalist killed in Mexico, sparking nationwide protest

    02:35

  • AMP Beauty LA hopes to redefine beauty shopping experience for women of color

    03:52

  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism

    04:05

  • Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the ‘Great Resignation’

    04:40

  • Pentagon: Putin continues to build up military presence near borders

    03:20

  • Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy

    04:58

  • Looking back at Myanmar's military coup one year later

    04:53

  • Federal prisons on lockdown after deadly fight at Texas facility

    00:50

  • NFL legend Tom Brady officially announces retirement: 'I am so proud of what we have achieved'

    03:50

  • ‘A frat house without the booze’: How Olympians avoided Covid before heading to Beijing

    02:50

  • Florida GOP seeks to ban discussions on sexual orientation, race in schools

    04:56

  • Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    03:36

  • U.K.’s Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after Covid lockdown parties report

    04:00

NBC News NOW

Putin blames U.S. for Ukraine tension but open to diplomatic solution

05:51

Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on tensions along the border with Ukraine, blaming the U.S. for the ongoing crisis but also signaling he’s still open to a diplomatic solution. NBC News’ Matt Bradley and Carol Lee explain how Ukrainian soldiers are preparing for a possible invasion and what diplomatic path the U.S. is looking to take to avoid conflict. Feb. 2, 2022

  • New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms

    02:44

  • ‘He forgot his roots’: New England Patriots fans react to Tom Brady’s retirement

    03:49

  • Explainer: Is Covid entering an endemic stage?

    02:41
  • Now Playing

    Putin blames U.S. for Ukraine tension but open to diplomatic solution

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    New York Times buys game ‘Wordle’ in a seven-figure deal

    07:17

  • Whoopi Goldberg apologizes after her Holocaust statements causes outrage

    03:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All