    Putin declares 36-hour ceasefire to observe Orthodox Christmas

NBC News NOW

Putin declares 36-hour ceasefire to observe Orthodox Christmas

04:26

President Vladimir Putin has called for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine for Russian Orthodox Christmas, but the Kremlin has accused Ukraine of not observing the ceasefire and shelling its positions. NBC News’ Matt Bradley explains how Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is reacting about the ceasefire and whether it could signal a longer ceasefire in the future. Jan. 6, 2023

    Putin declares 36-hour ceasefire to observe Orthodox Christmas

