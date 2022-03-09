Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director
During yesterday’s House Intelligence Committee’s annual hearing on worldwide threats, U.S. intelligence officials offered grim warnings about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that President Putin is “likely to double down” on military operations in Ukraine. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has the details. March 9, 2022
