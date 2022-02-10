IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Macron meets Zelenskyy, says Putin pledged ‘he won't be initiating an escalation’

    01:51

  • Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup

    01:33

  • Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine

    01:57

  • Ukrainian citizens prepare for possible Russian invasion

    01:40

  • New U.S. Intelligence findings on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

    01:59

  • MTP Compressed: Russia military buildup grows; Trump’s election fraud claims 'merited a response' from Pence

    02:41

  • Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'

    09:34

  • Engel: Ukrainians say 'we will fight until the end'

    02:13

  • U.S. plans for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games have largely fizzled

    01:03

  • Ukrainian troops use Chernobyl ghost town for training exercises

    01:36

  • Russian military holds live-fire drill with Belarus near Ukrainian border

    01:01

  • U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine

    01:15

  • Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment

    02:02

  • Satellite images reveal Russian military activity near Ukrainian border

    01:09

  • Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions

    03:04

  • Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’

    01:21

  • Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council

    02:16

  • Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues

    01:23

  • Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

NBC News NOW

Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise

02:33

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stationed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders in Belarus for military exercises as fears of an invasion rise.Feb. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Macron meets Zelenskyy, says Putin pledged ‘he won't be initiating an escalation’

    01:51

  • Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup

    01:33

  • Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine

    01:57

  • Ukrainian citizens prepare for possible Russian invasion

    01:40

  • New U.S. Intelligence findings on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All