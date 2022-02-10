Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise02:33
UP NEXT
Macron meets Zelenskyy, says Putin pledged ‘he won't be initiating an escalation’01:51
Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup01:33
Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine01:57
Ukrainian citizens prepare for possible Russian invasion01:40
New U.S. Intelligence findings on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine01:59
MTP Compressed: Russia military buildup grows; Trump’s election fraud claims 'merited a response' from Pence02:41
Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'09:34
Engel: Ukrainians say 'we will fight until the end'02:13
U.S. plans for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games have largely fizzled01:03
Ukrainian troops use Chernobyl ghost town for training exercises01:36
Russian military holds live-fire drill with Belarus near Ukrainian border01:01
U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine01:15
Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment02:02
Satellite images reveal Russian military activity near Ukrainian border01:09
Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions03:04
Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’01:21
Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council02:16
Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues01:23
Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'08:44
Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise02:33
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stationed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders in Belarus for military exercises as fears of an invasion rise.Feb. 10, 2022
Now Playing
Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise02:33
UP NEXT
Macron meets Zelenskyy, says Putin pledged ‘he won't be initiating an escalation’01:51
Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup01:33
Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine01:57
Ukrainian citizens prepare for possible Russian invasion01:40
New U.S. Intelligence findings on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine01:59