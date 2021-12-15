IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin, Xi meet on strengthening ties as both countries face international scrutiny

Putin, Xi meet on strengthening ties as both countries face international scrutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a virtual summit to discuss ways the two countries can cooperate as both nations face international scrutiny over human rights, as well as rising tensions in the U.S. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports. Dec. 15, 2021

