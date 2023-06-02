IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    QR codes boom in India

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Exploring Indian culture through cuisine

    04:01

  • Researchers debate why orcas are attacking and sinking boats

    04:33

  • The truth is out there? Investigating mystery triangle UFO spotted above U.S. marine base

    05:59

  • L.A. food truck serving up Korean staples with a twist

    03:35

  • Illegal gambling dens growing in popularity

    03:18

  • How A.I. is helping doctors detect cancer

    03:53

  • World’s first self-driving bus rolls out in Scotland

    04:27

  • Food truck in L.A. explores Indonesian culture through cuisine

    03:49

  • Jury deliberations begin in trial of Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children

    04:03

  • Google unveils latest AI features

    06:33

  • Community mourning after Texas mall shooting kills eight

    02:36

  • Artificial intelligence study decodes brain activity into dialogue

    05:42

  • Tracing the origins of the notorious Kohinoor Diamond

    03:56

  • Shortage of Black sperm donors across U.S. impacts family planning

    04:07

  • Clinton speaks out on Supreme Court ethics

    00:26

  • International students in Ukraine still in limbo after a year of war

    02:45

  • Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold

    00:35

  • Former U.C. Davis student arrested in deadly college town attacks

    04:16

  • 'Joking while I’m in pain’: California man at center of police texts scandal speaks out

    02:52

NBC News NOW

QR codes boom in India

02:17

QR codes are booming in popularity in India, changing the game for food stalls and other vendors in how they can make money. NBC's Janis Mackey Frayer reports. June 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    QR codes boom in India

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Exploring Indian culture through cuisine

    04:01

  • Researchers debate why orcas are attacking and sinking boats

    04:33

  • The truth is out there? Investigating mystery triangle UFO spotted above U.S. marine base

    05:59

  • L.A. food truck serving up Korean staples with a twist

    03:35

  • Illegal gambling dens growing in popularity

    03:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All