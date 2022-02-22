Queen Elizabeth cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms
The Buckingham Palace says that Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her planned virtual engagements today as she continues to suffer from mild Covid-19 symptoms, and will continue with light duties as her health is monitored. Feb. 22, 2022
