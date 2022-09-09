IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Queen Elizabeth’s former bodyguard shares story of her quick wit, sense of humor

Queen Elizabeth’s former bodyguard, Richard Griffin, shares a story of when two American hikers in Scotland didn’t recognize the queen and reflects on her quick wit and sense of humor.Sept. 9, 2022

