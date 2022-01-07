Queensbridge community shares hopes for NYPD's first Black female commissioner
As Keechant Sewell makes history as the first Black female NYPD commissioner, community leaders from the Queensbridge community share their hopes for what she can accomplish with her new administration to combat the root causes of violence. NBC's Priscilla Thompson reports.Jan. 7, 2022
Queensbridge community shares hopes for NYPD's first Black female commissioner
