NBC News NOW

Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison

04:53

Investigators determined that notorious Boston gangster “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death by fellow inmates in a West Virginia prison back in 2018. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on why additional questions are being raised about how the Federal Bureau of Prisons handled his transfer after new reporting shows that inmates were tipped off to Bulger’s arrival. Aug. 26, 2022

