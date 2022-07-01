IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

    Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty

    Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

  • ‘Outrageous behavior’: Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

  • After tumultuous term, what's next for Supreme Court?

  • Rep. Chu arrested at abortion rights protest

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

  • Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?

  • Hillary Clinton: Overturning of Roe v. Wade was ‘arrogant misreading of history’

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade affects access to medication abortion

  • Retailers imposing limits on morning-after pill purchases to avoid shortage

  • Women look to abortion pill as they navigate changing legislation

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

  • Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

  • Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

  • 'A moment of crisis': HHS Secy. Becerra discusses response after Roe v. Wade is overturned

  • Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty

A synagogue in Florida is suing the state for its new law slated to go into effect banning abortion at 15 weeks. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez reports on how the rabbi of that synagogue believes the ban, alongside the reversal of Roe v. Wade, compromises religious freedom. July 1, 2022

