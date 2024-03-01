IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: The New York man who killed a woman after she and her friends mistakenly pulled into his driveway on their way to a party is sentenced to 25 years to life

Rachel Leviss files revenge porn lawsuit against ‘Scandoval’ co-stars
March 1, 202403:04

  • Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

    04:52

  • St. Louis principal pleads guilty in teacher's murder-for-hire killing

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Rachel Leviss files revenge porn lawsuit against ‘Scandoval’ co-stars

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    House Oversight Committee releases Hunter Biden's testimony transcript

    03:00

  • Big, big snow forecast for the West

    01:02

  • Human body parts found at park in Long Island, N.Y.

    01:29

  • Shooting at California dentist office kills 1, injures 2

    00:47

  • Nikki Haley: Presidents 'don't get complete immunity'

    12:06

  • Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

    02:05

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Prosecutors signal alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira will plead guilty

    01:55

  • Republicans grill defense secretary for keeping hospitalization secret

    01:38

  • Biden and Trump clash in Texas on border policy

    02:48

  • Weight-loss drug shortages prompt pharmacies to make similar medications

    02:45

  • Biden details response to Texas wildfires, thanks first responders

    02:27

  • ‘It was heartbreaking’: Texas homeowner after wildfire destroys home

    01:05

  • Californians brace for massive winter storm

    01:53

  • Pregnant Amish woman's death investigated as a homicide

    01:35

  • Deadly Texas wildfire is now the largest in state history

    02:51

  • Mother's boyfriend arrested as search for missing Florida teen continues

    01:42

NBC News NOW

Rachel Leviss files revenge porn lawsuit against ‘Scandoval’ co-stars

03:04

Rachel Leviss, the Bravo star and central “Scandoval” figure accused her former cast mates of eavesdropping, revenge porn, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. NBC News NOW Legal Analyst, Angela Cenedella breaks down the details of the bombshell lawsuit.March 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

    04:52

  • St. Louis principal pleads guilty in teacher's murder-for-hire killing

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Rachel Leviss files revenge porn lawsuit against ‘Scandoval’ co-stars

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    House Oversight Committee releases Hunter Biden's testimony transcript

    03:00

  • Big, big snow forecast for the West

    01:02

  • Human body parts found at park in Long Island, N.Y.

    01:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All