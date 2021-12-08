Ralph McDaniels on the vision behind iconic hip-hop series ‘Video Music Box’
04:38
Share this -
copied
Showtime has just released a new documentary on the making of “Video Music Box,” an iconic hip-hop series that debuted in 1983 that featured some of the most prominent hip-hop artists of the eighties and nineties. Founder and curator of “Video Music Box,” Ralph McDaniels, joins News NOW to discuss the history of hip-hop and the impact the series had on the genre around the country. Dec. 8, 2021
Identifying top health and wellness trends for 2022
03:21
Ralph McDaniels on the vision behind iconic hip-hop series ‘Video Music Box’
04:38
Identifying top wedding trends for 2022
03:14
Opening statements to begin for former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter
02:35
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee
04:54
Roger Stone will plead the 5th to January 6 subpoena