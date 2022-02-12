IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rams, Bengals making final preps as Super Bowl LVI nears

    Football fans face Covid vaccination, testing rules ahead of Super Bowl

  • Group of lifelong football fans say they never missed a Super Bowl

  • Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl

  • L.A. gears up for Super Bowl LVI as Rams, Bengals prep to face off

  • Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre talk importance of performing at Super Bowl

  • Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world

  • McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together

  • Data show how bad the NFL's racial-equality problem is among coaches

  • See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

  • Get your exclusive first look at the Budweiser Clydesdales

  • Goooooal: Watch Telemundo's super bowl ad featuring Andres Cantor

  • Cincinnati schools to cancel classes day after Super Bowl

  • Guy Fieri stars as mayor of ‘Flavortown’ in Super Bowl ad

  • Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022

  • Watch: Tom Brady tosses Lombardi trophy from boat to boat at Super Bowl parade

  • Meet Sarah Thomas, the 1st woman to officiate a Super Bowl

  • Female coaches and referee make history at Super Bowl 55

  • Panda at Memphis Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner

  • Twitter reveals new Super Bowl goat emoji for Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

NBC News NOW

Rams, Bengals making final preps as Super Bowl LVI nears

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are making their final preparations as Super Bowl 56 approaches. Officials have also ramped up security measures at SoFi Stadium as the big game is classified as a Tier 1 special event.Feb. 12, 2022

