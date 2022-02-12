Rams, Bengals making final preps as Super Bowl LVI nears
03:11
The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are making their final preparations as Super Bowl 56 approaches. Officials have also ramped up security measures at SoFi Stadium as the big game is classified as a Tier 1 special event.Feb. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Rams, Bengals making final preps as Super Bowl LVI nears
03:11
UP NEXT
Football fans face Covid vaccination, testing rules ahead of Super Bowl
04:07
Group of lifelong football fans say they never missed a Super Bowl
04:41
Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl
04:16
L.A. gears up for Super Bowl LVI as Rams, Bengals prep to face off
03:37
Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre talk importance of performing at Super Bowl